MFA ascertaining whether there are Armenia citizens in Yemen
11:09, 15.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Republic of Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RA MFA) is ascertaining the presence of the country’s citizens in Yemen. 

“The MFA is checking whether or not there are RA citizens in the territory of Yemen,” ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

There is a cholera outbreak in Yemen, and a state of emergency has been declared in the country. 

The epidemic has already claimed more than 150 lives, and several thousand people in Yemen are infected with this disease.

