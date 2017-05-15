News
Monday
May 15
Monday
May 15
Putin: About 50 states interested in cooperation with EAEU
11:03, 15.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

About 50 countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America have demonstrated interest in cooperating with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a roundtable meeting during the international "One Belt, One Road" forum in Beijing. 

According to him, the EAEU and China are in talks to determine an agreement on trade and economic cooperation.

Putin noted that the economic bloc was also discussing a free trade deal with Israel. The EAEU had agreed to launch consultations with Egypt, Iran, India, Serbia and Singapore.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
