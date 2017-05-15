News
Yerevan Council election: CEC announces preliminary results, ruling party wins
12:15, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Monday approved the record of the preliminary election results of Sunday’s Yerevan Council election.

CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan presented these results, according to which the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has won this vote in the capital city of Armenia.

According to data from all 474 election precincts in Yerevan, the preliminary results are as follows: 

Republican Party of Armenia: 71.25 percent, or 240,036 votes.

Yelk (Way Out) Bloc of Parties: 21 percent, or 70,731 votes

Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party: 7.75 percent, or 26,109 votes.

Also according to the CEC preliminary results, voter turnout at the election was 40.99 percent, or 345,226 of the eligible voters. 

The new Yerevan Council members will elect the Mayor of Yerevan, with the majority of votes. The respective candidates are incumbent mayor Taron Margaryan (RPA), opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan (Yelk), and former opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan (Yerkir Tsirani).

