Daughter of Yerkir Tsirani party leader suffers concussion

YEREVAN. – Daughter of opposition Yerkir Tsirani party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan has been taken to Armenia medical center after the incident near ruling party’s campaign headquarters on Sunday.

Lilit Drampyan was diagnosed with concussion, director of medical center Arsen Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Leader of Yerkir Tsirani party demanded show the documents allegedly containing the lists of those who were bribed to vote for the ruling party. The police tried to detain Zaruhi Postanjyan, but finally her daughter was detained.

