News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 15
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.17
EUR
526.44
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Daughter of Yerkir Tsirani party leader suffers concussion
12:55, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Daughter of opposition Yerkir Tsirani party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan has been taken to Armenia medical center after the incident near ruling party’s campaign headquarters on Sunday.

Lilit Drampyan was diagnosed with concussion, director of medical center Arsen Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Leader of Yerkir Tsirani party demanded show the documents allegedly containing the lists of those who were bribed to vote for the ruling party. The police tried to detain Zaruhi Postanjyan, but finally her daughter was detained.

.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan Council election: Yelk bloc - We recorded each vote cast in our favor
Tens of thousands of people were involved in vote-buying…
 Armenia's Investigative Committee: 10 reports of violations during Yerevan council election
8 reports concern attempts to re-vote...
Armenia ruling party will have 46 seats in Yerevan Council
All three political forces that ran in the election will have members in the council…
 Electoral commission chairman names reasons for low turnout in Yerevan elections
“Let's not forget that only 3 political forces participated in the elections...
 Yerevan Council election: CEC announces preliminary results, ruling party wins
The Central Electoral Commission chairman presented these results…
 Nearly half of ballots counted, RPA leads Yerevan elections with 70%
After 47 percent of ballots were counted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news