Monday
May 15
Monday
May 15
New direct flights opening between Yerevan and Egypt
13:08, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia has issued AMC Airlines of Egypt license to conduct flights between Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan and the Egyptian resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Accordingly, the Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada flights will start on June 18, the Sharm el-Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh flights will open on September 24, and the Hurghada-Yerevan- Sharm el-Sheikh flight will be conducted on September 17. 

In addition, Air Cairo airline of Egypt has been issued license to carry out weekly flights between Yerevan and Hurghada, from June 20 to October 28. Furthermore, this airline plans to conduct weekly flights between Yerevan and Sharm el-Sheikh, from June 22 to October 28.

Հայերեն and Русский
