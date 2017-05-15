News
Electoral commission chairman names reasons for low turnout in Yerevan elections
13:32, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Low voter turnout in Yerevan city council elections was conditioned by participation only three political forces, chairman of the Central Electoral Commssion Tigran Mukuchyan told reporters.

Asked whether this shows the indifference of society to elections and the atmosphere of apathy, Tigran Mukuchyan stressed: “Let's not forget that only 3 political forces participated in the elections. This had a decisive influence. Numerous citizens, in fact, came to the polling station, solely on the basis of the fact that they want to give their vote to this or that political force. People decided to implement the right to vote without participating in elections.”

According to preliminary data, the Republican Party of Armenia received 240,036 votes (71, 25%), Yelk bloc came the second with 70,731 votes (21%), and Yerkir Tsirani is the third with 26,109 votes (7.75%).

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
