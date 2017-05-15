News
2 Armenian ministers participate in New Silk Road summit
13:45, 15.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Representatives of Armenia are participating in “New Silk Road” summit in Beijing.

Armenia is represented by Economic Development Minister Suren Karayan and Communication and Transport Minister Vahan Martirosyan, spokesperson for Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $124 billion for his new Silk Road plan, including constriction of new ports, railway and other infrastructure. Leaders from 29 countries attended the forum in Beijing.

