Yerevan Council election: Yelk bloc - We recorded each vote cast in our favor

Russian MFA officer kills woman and child, then commits suicide

Armenia's Investigative Committee: 10 reports of violations during Yerevan council election

Armenia ruling party will have 46 seats in Yerevan Council

Link between heart disease risk factors and depression is biological, not behavioral

Noah’s Ark complex planned to be built on Armenia hill overlooking Mount Ararat

2 Armenian ministers participate in New Silk Road summit

Electoral commission chairman names reasons for low turnout in Yerevan elections

NGO: Azerbaijani apples here, but Armenian apricots sold Azerbaijan as well

New direct flights opening between Yerevan and Egypt

Daughter of Yerkir Tsirani party leader suffers concussion

Yemen declares state of Emergency amid deadly Cholera outbreak

Yerevan Council election: CEC announces preliminary results, ruling party wins

Turkey mob boss says he was offered to kill Hrant Dink

Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to extend oil output cuts

Global oil prices are up

MFA ascertaining whether there are Armenia citizens in Yemen

Putin: About 50 states interested in cooperation with EAEU

Russia jewelry company: We established ties with UAE and Australia, via Armenia

Tillerson: US and Russia have many problems needing discussion

Catholicos of All Armenians heads for Moscow

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 1,000 shots at night

North Korea announces successful test of new missile

Yerevan Council election: All votes counted, ruling party wins

Nearly half of ballots counted, RPA leads Yerevan elections with 70%

22% of ballots counted, RPA leads Yerevan city elections

Body of Armenian soldier found at military outpost

Preliminary results: RPA leads in Yerevan elections with 69.19%

Voter turnout in Yerevan elections makes only 40.99 percent

Armenia president leaves for Qatar

Election precincts closed, final turnout in Yerevan elections to be announced at 9

Freight forwarder: Armenian prices for cargo transit higher than Turkish ones

Armenia CEC: Voter turnout in Yerevan elections 34.52% as of 5p.m.

Armenian police receive 14 alerts in connection with Yerevan elections

Police force out Zaruhi Postanjyan from Yerevan mayor’s headquarters, detain her daughter

Armenia FM: No alternative to Karabakh talks

Armenia CEC: Voter turnout in Yerevan elections 25.04% as of 2pm

Armenia CEC Chairman: We know about all violations

Yelk bloc will not give up mandates, regardless of results

Emmanuel Macron proclaimed France's next president

Third baby of the quintuplets born in Yerevan did not survive

Armenia CEC: Voter turnout in Yerevan elections 11.19% as of 11am

China to allocate $ 14.5 billion to Silk Road Fund

Armenia president casts his ballot in Yerevan city council elections (PHOTO)

Armenia PM denies reports about tense relations with defense minister

Armenian PM urges to wait till the end of investigation into vote-buying reports

Why you should’t eat bread touched with mould

Armenia’s Defence Minister: Situation along contact line was tense yesterday

Armenian PM votes in Yerevan Council of Elders election

Azerbaijan fires from artillery guns, Karabakh side retaliates

Zaruhi Postanjyan votes in Yerevan Council of Elders election

Yerevan residents electing Council of Elders, winner nominates mayor

Portugal's Salvador Sobral wins Eurovision 2017

Painful periods are a clue to what giving birth will be like

Eurovision 2017 Grand Final: Brilliant performance by Armenia’s Artsvik

European Parliament to discuss situation in Malta in light of corruption scandal

Georgia and China sign Free Trade Agreement

Armenian Defense Minister: I will hold negligent commanders strictly accountable

High vitamin D intake could reduce the risk of an early menopause

Skype and Viber don’t pay taxes in Armenia, local providers appear in unequal conditions

Mistrial declared in case over renowned Armenian singer’s death

Iraqi armed forces plan to liberate Mosul by Ramadan

Armenia deputy defense minister: CSTO is stable and principled institution

Azerbaijani MFA “blacklists” Bolivian deputies for visiting Karabakh

Condition of Armenian soldier wounded in Artsakh is satisfactory

A simple blood test could detect your stroke risk

Armenia’s Yelk files claim with Administrative Court

Armenian professionals push the idea of opening ICANN branch office in the country

Trump may name new FBI director by end of next week

Armenian villager injured as a result of landmine explosion has his foot amputated

Artsakh President receives Armenian MFA Diplomatic school students

Mango could be useful for cancer prevention

Landmine explosion in Armenia, one villager injured

Famous Armenian photographer publicizes another one of his works

Last standing Lenin statue disassembled in Kyiv

Expert says new quality has made Armenia wine better known in West

At least 20 killed in Turkey minibus crash

Expert: Wine excise tax hike in Russia will not apply to Armenia

Eurovision 2017: Armenia’s Artsvik has final rehearsal before Grand Final

Pyongyang open to dialogue with Washington, if conditions are right

Armenia PM: We need to capitalize Lake Sevan

Armenia President thanks outgoing justice minister (PHOTOS)

PM Haroutyunyan: Karabakh issue is number one problem on Armenian agenda

Armenia government considers draft concept of forestry reforms

Yerevan woman commits suicide by jumping from 7th floor

Armenia MOD says condition of military officer wounded in landmine explosion has stabilized

Karabakh President, OSCE official discuss situation at line of contact

Life expectancy with HIV nears normal with treatment

Survey: Armenia in first place among ex-USSR supporters

Azerbaijan MFA “blacklists” Iran musician for visiting Karabakh

Armenians, Greeks, Georgians say their culture is superior to that of all others

2017 Aurora Prize finalist to give a lecture for future Armenian doctors

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortars at night

Newspaper: Who will replace Armenia government representative before ECtHR?

Turkish nationalists convicted for placing black wreath outside Agos newspaper office on Armenian Genocide Centennial an

Former female bullfighter, mathematician, pilot are on Macron party list of MP candidates

Mkhitaryan: As a child I could only dream of one day making it to a big European final

Armenia’s electoral commission rejects application filed by Yelk bloc

For anorexia nervosa, researchers implicate genetic locus on chromosome 12

Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission discussing applications of Yelk bloc