Russian MFA officer kills woman and child, then commits suicide

Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed reports that their employee had killed a woman and a child, Govorit Moskva radio reported quoting MFA.
Moscow investigative committee informed on Monday that bodies of a man, a woman and a little girl were found. It was established that the woman, along with her daughter, was visiting a longtime acquaintance. At some point, he took out a hunting rifle and fired at them at least two times. Mother and daughter died immediately, the man committed suicide.
An investigation is underway.