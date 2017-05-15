News
Russian MFA officer kills woman and child, then commits suicide
14:24, 15.05.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed reports that their employee had killed a woman and a child, Govorit Moskva radio reported quoting MFA.

Moscow investigative committee informed on Monday that bodies of a man, a woman and a little girl were found.  It was established that the woman, along with her daughter, was visiting a longtime acquaintance. At some point, he took out a hunting rifle and fired at them at least two times. Mother and daughter died immediately, the man committed suicide.

An investigation is underway.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
