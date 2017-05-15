Scandal in Azerbaijan: List of security agents declassified

The scandalous case around the disclosure of the agents' lists of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan continues.

Some news website have recently repoted data about persons who had been working for the dissolved ministry of national security.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has admitted finally that the lists of its agents circulating for several days in the media and allegedly paid astronomical fees are a state secret.

According to the facts, an investigation has been launched, which will establish the truthfulness of the information disclosed and the availability of state secrets in them, contact.az noted.