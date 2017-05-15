News
Yerevan Council election: Yelk bloc - We recorded each vote cast in our favor
14:56, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Yelk (Way Out) bloc has managed to record each vote cast in its favor in Sunday’s Yerevan Council election, Yelk representative, MP Edmon Marukyan, noted about this at a press conference on Monday.

He read the bloc’s statement on this vote, in which it is noted that the campaign offices of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) had bought votes on election day, and Yelk acquired irrefutable evidence in this regard. 

Also, according to Yelk’s statement, several irregularities occurred at election precincts, and the proxies of this bloc recorded these irregularities. 

In addition, the Yelk statement noted that the law enforcement demonstrated inaction in combating against election irregularities, and, in some cases, it even backed this process. Accordingly, Yelk obtained evidence that Police of Armenia were engaged in ensuring votes for the RPA. 

Furthermore, the statement read that tens of thousands of people were involved in vote-buying. 

As reported earlier, according to the preliminary results of the election, the RPA received 71.25 percent, or 240,036 votes; Yelk Bloc of Parties garnered 21 percent, or 70,731 votes; and Yerkir Tsirani Party got 7.75 percent, or 26,109 votes on Sunday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
