UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea's new missile launch

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, VOA reported.
The U.S., China, South Korea demanded emergency discussions after Pyongyang launched a missile on Sunday over an atypical, inflated ballistic trajectory. This means that it is about a new two-stage liquid fueled rocket capable of flying up to 4,500 kilometers.
South Korea informed on Monday that President Moon Jae-in will send special envoys around the world to strengthen its global ties in the wake of North Korea's latest aggressive missile tests. The administration of the Korean leader noted that the envoys will meet with high ranking officials to explain the new South Korean government's policy plans and exchange ideas.