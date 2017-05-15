News
Armenia ruling party will have 46 seats in Yerevan Council
14:13, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to the preliminary results of Sunday’s Yerevan Council election, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will have 46 seats, the opposition Yelk (Way Out) block will have 14 members, and the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party will have 5 mandates in the new council of the capital city of Armenia.

As reported earlier, according to the preliminary results of the election, the RPA received 71.25 percent, or 240,036 votes; Yelk Bloc of Parties garnered 21 percent, or 70,731 votes; and Yerkir Tsirani Party got 7.75 percent, or 26,109 votes.

The Electoral Code stipulates, however, that since solely three political forces were running in the Yerevan city council election, the threshold for having council seats does not apply in this case because three is the minimum required number of political forces that need to run for city council, and therefore all three political forces will have members in Yerevan Council.

This text available in   Հայերեն
