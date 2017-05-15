Turkey bans German deputies from visiting Incirlik air base

Turkey banned a group of Bundestag deputies from visiting German soldiers at Incirlik air base, German foreign ministry said on Monday, DW reported.
The visit of Bundestag’s committee on defense was set for May 16 and has been planned several weeks ahead. On Saturday the Turkish side informed German foreign ministry of their refusal to coordinate the visit. The reason for denying access to the soldiers was German’s granting political asylum to the Turkish officers who faced persecution following last year’s coup attempt, dpa reported.
The German government is now considering withdrawing the Bundeswehr troops from the air base, according to information from the Bundestag Defense Committee, DW said.
Some 260 German military personnel are stationed at Incirlik.
Last year Turkey already refused to grant access to the air base to a German parliamentary delegation. The visit was permitted in October. The reason was that Turkey was angered by Bundestag’s resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.