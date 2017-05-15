News
Pashinyan: Yelk bloc’s impact on Armenia politics has become more powerful
16:30, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The impact of Yelk (Way Out) bloc has become more powerful in Armenia’s politics. 

The opposition bloc’s now former Yerevan mayoral candidate, reelected MP Nikol Pashinyan, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday. 

When asked whether the results of Sunday’s Yerevan Council election were a success or a failure for Yelk, Pashinyan responded as follows:

“If we record the dry facts, we didn’t have a faction in Yerevan Council; now we have. We wished to win in the Yerevan Council elections, but we couldn’t achieve it.

However, I believe that now we have entered a process, in which case the impact of Yelk bloc has become more powerful in the political life [in Armenia], and this trend continues. And we hope that this impact will be so powerful that Yelk bloc will achieve state power in Armenia.  

According to preliminary results, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia has won the Yerevan city council election by receiving 71.25 percent, or 240,036 votes. The opposition Yelk Bloc of Parties, however, garnered 21 percent, or 70,731 votes; and the opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party got 7.75 percent, or 26,109 votes on Sunday. But all three political forces will have members in the council.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
