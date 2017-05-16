News
Armenians to submit very harsh petition to Russia police
09:40, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

A petition will soon be submitted to Russian police, in connection with provocation organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora on May 9, in Moscow.

German Ananyants, vice chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia (UAS), told Armenian News-NEWS.am that UAS Chairman Ara Abrahamyan convened a meeting, during which this matter was discussed. 

At present, the said petition is being finalized and coordinated with lawyers.

“The petition will be very harsh,” added Ananyants.

As reported earlier, Armenian Diaspora representatives participated—on Tuesday, May 9—in a traditional World War II Victory Day anniversary march in the Russian capital city. But Azerbaijani Diaspora members, who had not applied previously to take part in this march, showed up to interfere. These Azerbaijanis were representatives of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, whose activities are suspended by the Russian Ministry of Justice. One of them snatched the flag of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), from the hand of the person at the end of the Armenian procession, and broke its handle. But the Armenians responded, and they put these provocateurs in their place. Even though the Armenians were trying to avoid a brawl, it was apparent that these Azeris were attempting to incite a quarrel in every way.

A similar incident occurred also in Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city after capital city Moscow.

