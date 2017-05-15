News
Monday
May 15
News
Yelk bloc: No reasons for post-election developments in Armenia
16:16, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – “If some people received bribes and voted, will they join post-election rallies in Liberty Square?” leader of the opposition Yelk (Way Out) bloc, Nikol Pashinyan wonders.

During a media conference following elections to the Yerevan city council, Pashinyan explained why he considers post-election rallies useless.

Asked whether the facts of vote-buying are a basis for post-election developments, the deputy said: “If a citizen is brought to the polling precinct for AMD 10,000, he will be taken back home from the streets for AMD 10,000, too”.

The politician believes that if a citizen ignores elections, he will not participate in post-election developments as well.

Another deputy from Yelk bloc Edmon Marukyan noted that it was the vote-buying that made additional 100,000 citizens take part in the Sunday election.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
