Armenia President, Qatar Emir discuss visa liberalization (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in Qatar on an official visit, on Monday met with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Prior to this talk, however, the official ceremony of welcoming the President was held, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the tête-à-tête, Sargsyan noted that Armenia was interested in intensifying political discourse and deepening cooperation with Qatar.
They considered it symbolic that the Armenian President’s first ever visit to Qatar takes place on the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Qatar.
In the context of the development of bilateral collaboration, they underscored the political contacts between the two countries.
Also, the interlocutors discussed the avenues for visa liberalization between Armenia and Qatar, and the prospects for enhancing collaboration with Qatar Airways.
In addition, the President of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar highlighted the need for promoting trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Armenian side offered several investment projects, and they considered the use of Armenia’s transit opportunities.
Furthermore, the parties conferred on the opportunities for the development of multilateral cooperation.
Also, President Serzh Sargsyan and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reflected on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. In this context, the Emir of Qatar stressed that this conflict shall be resolved solely by pacific means and through dialogue.
Following the talk, the Emir of Qatar gave an official dinner in honor of the President of Armenia.