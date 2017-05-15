News
Armenian judge charged with taking bribe arrested
17:13, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The judge of the first instance court of Armenia’s Ararat and Vayots Dzor provinces, Levon Arazyan, has been arrested.

Arazyan was detained on May 11 by the National Security Service (NSS) officers after receiving a bribe, the press-service of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia reports. Criminal case has been launched under Article 311 (4)(3) of the Armenian Criminal Code.

According to the materials of the case, the judge considered the case related to G.Sh, accused of arrogation. Arazyan demanded and received $600 for imposing a penalty. According to the agreement, the money was to be handed several days after the ruling of the court. The amount was handed to the judge in his office in the Vedi court building. 

