Istanbul municipality ratifies restoration program of Armenian Kamp Armen orphanage
18:49, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The Istanbul City Council has approved by a majority vote the reconstruction program of famous Armenian orphanage Kamp Armen.

It will be restored and operate as a social and cultural center, NTV reports. The City Council member Hüseyin Sağ noted that Kamp Armen will be available both for Armenians and Muslims. “Hrant Dink grew up there, that is why that place is so important to us,” he said.

Kamp Armen was seized by the country’s authorities in 1987 and then sold to a Turkish entrepreneur. The latter decided to destroy the orphanage and build elite houses instead. Under the pressure of the public, the work was temporarily suspended, following which significant part of the building was returned.

Hrant Dink and his wife Rakel grew up in this orphanage. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
