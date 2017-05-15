Tavush and Kotayk development programs presented to Armenia PM

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Monday chaired a consultation during which the best five-year development programs of Tavush and Kotayk provinces were discussed.

Different social development programs aimed at the development of light industry, greenhouse facilities, winemaking, implementation of leasing programs of agricultural technology, establishment of orchards, stimulation of tourism, development of infrastructures and increase in community incomes were presented to Karen Karapetyan, the press-service of the Armenian Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Head of Chinari community noted that within the framework of a UNDP program it is planned to restore village orchards and establish new ones, which will ensure the income of villagers.

It is also planned to establish a nursery plant facility with 500 nursery plants and start producing strawberry, as well as establish two winemaking enterprises. The prime minister recommended turning to the Ministry of Agriculture in regard to this issue.

Head of Byureghavan village of Kotayk province presented several projects in different spheres, in particular, production of leather products. It was noted that private investors are cooperating with Italian partners and intend to export part of the productions, as well as create new jobs. 200 million AMD loan is required for implementing the aforementioned programs.