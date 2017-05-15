Sargsyan to Qatar Armenians: We will never be afraid to turn into single fist (PHOTOS)

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is on an official visit to Qatar, on Monday met with the representatives of the Armenian community of the state.

The Armenian President delivered a welcome speech. Noting that he is happy to have an opportunity to meet with the newly-formed, small but strong Armenian community representatives, Sargsyan welcomed the fact that living and creating in Qatar, the Armenian community contributes to the development of that country, trying to maintain the Armenian identity and spirit. In this respect, President Sargsyan attached importance to the role of the one-day Mesropian college.

According to him, in such conditions the existence and prosperity of the Armenian communities gains a new value in the Gulf Arab countries. Sargsyan expressed conviction that that there is an unrealized potential in the Armenian-Qatari bilateral relations, and it is thus necessary to exert efforts with the support of the local Armenian community in order to give new content to them.

In his speech, the President also referred to the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, briefing the participants on the stance and the currently existing concerns of the Armenian side. “Today I openly state that valuing the cost of peace, we will never be afraid to become a single fist and being the master of the just demand of the Artsakh Armenians, as we did a quarter century ago and last April,” Sargsyan stressed.

Furthermore, he touched on the international recognition process of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the events taking place in Armenia.

“I am sure that you are all following the events taking place in Armenia, getting excited about each of our achievement and getting upset over our failures. And today, I think, you are all proud of the fact that the reforms carried out in our country for a long time yielded their long-awaited results. Here I, of course, mean the recent parliamentary election, which received the positive assessment of all the international institutions. But this is not a full stop, nothing of a kind. As I have repeatedly stated, this is a new beginning, which is more obliging. We will set ourselves to implementing reforms in our country with new enthusiasm, relying on your potential, knowledge and talent in this process, since we pursue the same goal—to have a powerful and stable Armenia. As in all the stages of history, unity currently remains the guarantee for the longevity and development of the Armenian people.

Therefore, let’s put all our efforts, power and enthusiasm, capacities and talent into the development and strengthening of the Armenian state, not only remaining Armenian and bringing up the coming generation as Armenians, not only by carrying out pro-Armenian activity devoted to our nation, but also through initiating economic projects and implementing daily programs, even if they are small.

Let us together level the path of the eternity of the Armenian people,” President Sargsyan said.