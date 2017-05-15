News
Tuesday
May 16
Mulberry and vodka festival to be held near “Armenian Stonehenge” in August
23:40, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. - In 2017, the ethnographic festival of southern Armenia, “Gifts of Syunik,” will be held nearby Katahunj village.

Head of Tourism Info-center in the town of Goris, Hayarpi Avanesyan, told the aforementioned at the discussion on the development of information centers held in the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Monday.

The festival is held in August. During the previous years, it was held in Goris, whose old town is more than convenient for holding national festivals. “But this time the province administration decided to give tourists an opportunity to see villages as well, since there is also a lot to see there. And Karahunj is famous not only for its megalithic complex, but also mulberry vodka. Of course, these are two different things, but there are lovers for both of them,” Avanesyan stated. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
