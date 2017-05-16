News
One-day trips from Iran to Armenia are growing thanks to visa cancelation
11:06, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics, Society

One-day trips from Iran to Armenia’s border towns have increased ever since the visa cancelation in August 2016. 

Mkhitar Zakaryan, head of the Meghri consolidated community bordering Iran, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

In the past, Iranian tourists were primarily visiting capital city Yerevan, and they were seeing the southern parts of Armenia solely while on their way. 

But now, the residents of Iran’s border areas are visiting Armenia’s border regions for pleasure and being guests to their neighbors. 

“They are making use of the restaurants and the hotels, alike,” added Zakaryan. “Of course, not that much, but it’s noticeable, in any case. 

“The number of tourists from Iran is increasing, and I would like that application is submitted to build a hotel, since the number of those arriving is really greater.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
