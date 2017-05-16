Washington urges Beijing, Moscow to put pressure on Pyongyang

The US administration is calling on China, Russia, and other countries in the region to put pressure on North Korea, by way of imposing sanctions.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer stated about the aforesaid at Monday’s press briefing.
“I think there is no question that North Korea continues to threaten the United States and our allies, Japan, South Korea, and its neighbors, including both China and Russia,” stressed Spicer. “I think we are calling on all of those folks in the region, particularly China and Russia, to do everything they can in terms of sanctions to help resolve the situation and bring stability to the [Korean] Peninsula.”