Newspaper: Tsarukyan has not finished discussing all matters with Armenia President

YEREVAN. – Tsarukyan Bloc’s meeting, which was slated for Monday, did not take place, and it was moved to Wednesday, at the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) central office, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“At that time, [PAP Chairman and businessman MP] Gagik Tsarukyan [who heads Tsarukyan Bloc] will inform the ones that declined from the petitions for renouncing [their parliamentary seats] who from them will give up [their] mandates [as newly elected MPs].

“And he will inform the others that who from them will be the NA [National Assembly] vice president, [and] who—the [NA] committee chairpersons and deputy chairpersons.

“But according to our information, Gagik Tsarukyan has not yet finished the discussion of all these matters with [President] Serzh Sargsyan, and this is why the [aforesaid] meeting is rescheduled,” wrote Zhamanak.