White House denies Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials
11:03, 16.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster and other members of the Trump administration have denied the information that the president revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in the Oval Office, the Guardian reported.

The information, reported by the Washington Post, "is false," McMaster told reporters on Monday.

McMaster said  in a statement that "a broad range of subjects were discussed, among which were common efforts and threats regarding counterterrorism." 

Several U.S. news organizations reported that the president, in the Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, disclosed information considered highly classified.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
