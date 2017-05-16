White House denies Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials

U.S. National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster and other members of the Trump administration have denied the information that the president revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in the Oval Office, the Guardian reported.
The information, reported by the Washington Post, "is false," McMaster told reporters on Monday.
McMaster said in a statement that "a broad range of subjects were discussed, among which were common efforts and threats regarding counterterrorism."
Several U.S. news organizations reported that the president, in the Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, disclosed information considered highly classified.