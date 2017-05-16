UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile launch

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, warning that it's prepared to hit back with tougher sanctions, DW reported.
In the statement, the UN Security Council said it would take strong measures in response to what it described as North Korea's "highly destabilizing behavior and provocative defiance."
The Security Council is expected to discuss the possibility of further sanctions at an emergency session on Tuesday.
North Korea has confirmed officially that they launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday, and it was successful. The missile flew for half an hour and reached an unusually high altitude before landing in the Sea of Japan.