Council of Europe urges Serbia to recognize Srebrenica genocide

The Council of Europe urged Serbia to officially recognize the Srebrenica massacre of 1995 as an act of genocide against Muslims, DW reported.
The Parliament and the President of Serbia apologized for what happened, but so far they have not clearly recognized the events as genocide, contrary to the conclusion reached by international courts, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) said on Tuesday
In July 1995, just a few months before the end of the war in Bosnia, Bosnian-Serb forces kidnapped and killed about 8,000 Muslims.
In its statement, the CoE Commission regretted the slow progress in capturing and prosecuting the perpetrators of the genocide and other war crimes motivated by racism. Recognition of the genocide fact and a transparent investigation into all cases of violence are absolutely necessary so that people from different ethnic groups will no longer live in fear of intimidation and of a new wave of violent crimes, the document stressed.
Since the end of the war in Bosnia, Serbia has refused to officially recognize the events in Srebrenica as genocide, contrary to the conclusion reached by the international judicial authorities.