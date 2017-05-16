Money stolen from EU delegation to Armenia grants is about $844,800

Karabakh president visits Talish village

Azerbaijan ambassador: I known this boy; he’s Armenian. I will not speak until he goes out!

Stepanakert: It is time for international community to strongly react to Azerbaijan actions

Newly elected Armenia MP: Yelk bloc has stable constituency

Azerbaijan to reintroduce death penalty?

Yerkir Tsirani demands CEC to invalidate Yerevan Council election results

MFA: No Armenia citizens in Yemen

Armenian Astrid Panosyan might be appointed as France labor minister

Armenia judge accused of taking bribe does not accept charge

Turkish planes violate Greek airspace 141 times in a day

Newborn found dead inside box in Armenia

Armenia government discusses 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework

American Armenians to protest Erdogan’s visit to Washington

Azerbaijan apples’ case: Charges brought against 8 persons, including 4 Armenia revenue committee officers

Dog saves newborn baby buried alive in China

8 Armenian-Americans receive Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Armenia-Ireland direct air link to be established?

Trump's son to attend Episcopal School in Maryland

Global oil prices are up

Armenia exports are less than imports

Council of Europe urges Serbia to recognize Srebrenica genocide

Impact Hub and UNDP launch 2017 edition of Accelerate2030

One-day trips from Iran to Armenia are growing thanks to visa cancelation

White House denies Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials

UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile launch

Newspaper: Tsarukyan has not finished discussing all matters with Armenia President

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher, missile at night

Armenians to submit very harsh petition to Russia police

Washington urges Beijing, Moscow to put pressure on Pyongyang

Mulberry and vodka festival to be held near “Armenian Stonehenge” in August

Union of Poultry Breeders: Armenia needs facility specialized in egg powder production

Sargsyan to Qatar Armenians: We will never be afraid to turn into single fist (PHOTOS)

Margaryan: Yerevan is the capital of all of us

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan fired at military equipment from guided missile

Tavush and Kotayk development programs presented to Armenia PM

Armenian armed forces delegation leaves for Moscow

Yerkir Tsirani Party leader: Law enforcement authorities fail to respond to violence

Istanbul municipality ratifies restoration program of Armenian Kamp Armen orphanage

Armenian President, Qatar Airways CEO discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

PACE Monitoring Committee Sub-committee on Frozen Conflicts holds its session

Scandal in Azerbaijan: List of security agents declassified

Armenia President, Qatar Emir discuss visa liberalization (PHOTOS)

Armenian judge charged with taking bribe arrested

Dollar falls slightly in Armenia

Yelk bloc ready to collaborate with Yerkir Tsirani at Yerevan Council

Putin: North Korea missile launch poses no threat to Russia

Pashinyan: Yelk bloc’s impact on Armenia politics has become more powerful

Yelk bloc: No reasons for post-election developments in Armenia

Turkey bans German deputies from visiting Incirlik air base

Armenian Jewellers Association school: One of our best apprentices is Austria noble family heir

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea's new missile launch

Nikol Pashinyan decides to take parliamentary mandate

Yerevan Council election: Yelk bloc - We recorded each vote cast in our favor

Russian MFA officer kills woman and child, then commits suicide

Armenia's Investigative Committee: 10 reports of violations during Yerevan council election

Armenia ruling party will have 46 seats in Yerevan Council

Noah’s Ark complex planned to be built on Armenia hill overlooking Mount Ararat

2 Armenian ministers participate in New Silk Road summit

Electoral commission chairman names reasons for low turnout in Yerevan elections

NGO: Azerbaijani apples here, but Armenian apricots sold Azerbaijan as well

New direct flights opening between Yerevan and Egypt

Daughter of Yerkir Tsirani party leader suffers concussion

Yerevan Council election: CEC announces preliminary results, ruling party wins

Turkey mob boss says he was offered to kill Hrant Dink

Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to extend oil output cuts

Putin: About 50 states interested in cooperation with EAEU

Russia jewelry company: We established ties with UAE and Australia, via Armenia

Tillerson: US and Russia have many problems needing discussion

Catholicos of All Armenians heads for Moscow

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 1,000 shots at night

North Korea announces successful test of new missile

Yerevan Council election: All votes counted, ruling party wins

Nearly half of ballots counted, RPA leads Yerevan elections with 70%

22% of ballots counted, RPA leads Yerevan city elections

Body of Armenian soldier found at military outpost

Preliminary results: RPA leads in Yerevan elections with 69.19%

Voter turnout in Yerevan elections makes only 40.99 percent

Armenia president leaves for Qatar

Election precincts closed, final turnout in Yerevan elections to be announced at 9

Freight forwarder: Armenian prices for cargo transit higher than Turkish ones

Armenia CEC: Voter turnout in Yerevan elections 34.52% as of 5p.m.

Armenian police receive 14 alerts in connection with Yerevan elections

Police force out Zaruhi Postanjyan from Yerevan mayor’s headquarters, detain her daughter

Armenia FM: No alternative to Karabakh talks

Armenia CEC: Voter turnout in Yerevan elections 25.04% as of 2pm

Armenia CEC Chairman: We know about all violations

Yelk bloc will not give up mandates, regardless of results

Emmanuel Macron proclaimed France's next president

Armenia CEC: Voter turnout in Yerevan elections 11.19% as of 11am

China to allocate $ 14.5 billion to Silk Road Fund

Armenia president casts his ballot in Yerevan city council elections (PHOTO)

Armenia PM denies reports about tense relations with defense minister

Armenian PM urges to wait till the end of investigation into vote-buying reports

Armenia’s Defence Minister: Situation along contact line was tense yesterday

Armenian PM votes in Yerevan Council of Elders election

Azerbaijan fires from artillery guns, Karabakh side retaliates

Zaruhi Postanjyan votes in Yerevan Council of Elders election