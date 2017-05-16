News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Turkish planes violate Greek airspace 141 times in a day
13:48, 16.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish planes violated the airspace of Greece in the north-eastern, central and south-eastern parts of the Aegean Sea 141 times on Monday, RBC reported quoting Naftemporiki.

According to the news agency, five CN-235 planes, 20 F-16, 14 planes of which were armed, and also 19 helicopters violated the airspace of Greece. And nine virtual fights took place between the Turkish and Greek planes.

In July, 2016, Turkish military helicopter landed in the north of Greece. It crossed the air border and landed in the city of Alexandroupoli. At least eight people were onboard the plane.  All of them were detained.

As ERT TV channel noted, they might have connection to failed coup attempt.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news