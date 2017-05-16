Turkish planes violate Greek airspace 141 times in a day

Turkish planes violated the airspace of Greece in the north-eastern, central and south-eastern parts of the Aegean Sea 141 times on Monday, RBC reported quoting Naftemporiki.
According to the news agency, five CN-235 planes, 20 F-16, 14 planes of which were armed, and also 19 helicopters violated the airspace of Greece. And nine virtual fights took place between the Turkish and Greek planes.
In July, 2016, Turkish military helicopter landed in the north of Greece. It crossed the air border and landed in the city of Alexandroupoli. At least eight people were onboard the plane. All of them were detained.
As ERT TV channel noted, they might have connection to failed coup attempt.