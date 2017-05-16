News
News
Armenia-Ireland direct air link to be established?
12:08, 16.05.2017
YEREVAN. – Arsen Poghosyan, Deputy Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) of Armenia, on Tuesday received an Irish delegation, led by Eamonn Brennan, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority.

They discussed Armenia-Ireland cooperation in aviation communication, including the chances of establishing a direct air link between the two countries, the GDCA press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the guests toured the Armats air traffic service company, and Zvartnots International Airport of capital city Yerevan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
