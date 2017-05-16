Azerbaijan apples’ case: Charges brought against 8 persons, including 4 Armenia revenue committee officers

YEREVAN. – The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia informed that the two criminal cases—into the illegal imports of apples from Azerbaijan, and the State Revenue Committee (SRC) officers’ taking bribes—have been joined.

Investigation revealed that several entrepreneurs illegally imported fruits and vegetables—including Apples of Azerbaijani origin—into Armenia without necessary customs formalities, and some SRC officers contributed by regularly taking bribes from these persons, in return, the SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.



Charges have been brought against four individuals and four SRC officials, for committing these offenses.

In addition, some individuals were engaged in illegal business. They sold these illegally imported agricultural products at an agricultural market in capital city Yerevan, and without registration at tax authorities.

Two of the abovementioned officials have been arrested.

The investigation is still in progress.