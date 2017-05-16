Armenia government discusses 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the council on the development of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) of the country.

The discussants considered and approved the main macroeconomic indicators that will be put on the basis of developing the draft for Armenia’s 2018-2020 MTEF, and its fiscal framework, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The country’s MTEF for the next three years will be developed with a focus on contributing to further economic growth.