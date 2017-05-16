News
Armenia judge accused of taking bribe does not accept charge
14:07, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Judge Levon Arazyan, who is accused of taking bribes, does not accept the charge brought against him. 

His attorney, Hovik Sukiasyan, on Tuesday told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

He noted that Judge Arazyan refused to testify as a suspect, and he has not yet testified as a defendant, too.

Sukiasyan added that his client has health problems.

“He has diabetes, which is three times higher than normal,” he said.  

As reported earlier, Judge Levon Arazyan of the first instance court of Armenia’s Ararat and Vayots Dzor Provinces was arrested on Monday.

On May 11, the National Security Service officers detained Arazyan after taking a bribe, and a criminal case was launched.

According to the materials of this case, the judge considered the case related to G.Sh, who is accused of arrogation. Arazyan demanded $600 for imposing a penalty.

According to the respective arrangement, the bribe money was to be handed to the judge several days after the court ruling, and it was given to him in his office in the Vedi town court building.

 

