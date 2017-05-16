Armenian Astrid Panosyan might be appointed as France labor minister

French Armenian Astrid Panosyan can be appointed a labor minister in Macron's government, Nouvelles d'Armenie reported.
Astrid Panosyan is working for Unibail-Rodamco, a company she joined in September 2015 as Chief Resources Officer and Member of the Management Board. Astrid was previously an advisor and member of the cabinet of Emmanuel Macron, French Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs where she was in charge of Economic Attractiveness and International Investments.
She is a graduate from Sciences Po Paris, HEC Paris and the University of Harvard (Kennedy School of Government). Astrid Panosyan is a French national.