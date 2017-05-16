News
MFA: No Armenia citizens in Yemen
14:16, 16.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – There are no Armenian citizens in Yemen.  

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“According to verified data by the embassy of Armenia in Egypt [the Armenian embassy closest to Yemen], there are no citizens of Armenia in Yemen,” said Balayan. 

There is a cholera outbreak in Yemen, and a state of emergency has been declared in the country. 

The epidemic has claimed more than 150 lives, and several thousand people in Yemen are infected with this disease.

