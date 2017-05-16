Yerkir Tsirani demands CEC to invalidate Yerevan Council election results

YEREVAN. – Armen Gabrielyan, authorized representative of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, on Tuesday submitted a petition to chairman Tigran Mukuchyan of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia.

The formal request demands from the CEC to invalidate the results of the Yerevan Council election that was conducted on May 14 because, according to the petition, numerous electoral fraud was committed, it affected the outcome of the election, and such fraud cannot be rectified.

The petition added that all facts and videos substantiating this formal appeal will be submitted to the CEC, upon request.