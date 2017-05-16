News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Yerkir Tsirani demands CEC to invalidate Yerevan Council election results
14:47, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armen Gabrielyan, authorized representative of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, on Tuesday submitted a petition to chairman Tigran Mukuchyan of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia.  

The formal request demands from the CEC to invalidate the results of the Yerevan Council election that was conducted on May 14 because, according to the petition, numerous electoral fraud was committed, it affected the outcome of the election, and such fraud cannot be rectified.  

The petition added that all facts and videos substantiating this formal appeal will be submitted to the CEC, upon request.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newly elected Armenia MP: Yelk bloc has stable constituency
Tandilyan assured that, in the future, their political force will double the number of votes it received…
 Margaryan: Yerevan is the capital of all of us
"I promise that during the coming five years we will together with you continue all the programs, which have already been launched..."
 Yelk bloc ready to collaborate with Yerkir Tsirani at Yerevan Council
But will the Yerkir Tsirani Party accept their respective seats? asked the bloc MP…
 Pashinyan: Yelk bloc’s impact on Armenia politics has become more powerful
If we record the dry facts, we didn’t have a faction in Yerevan Council; now we have…
 Yelk bloc: No reasons for post-election developments in Armenia
Pashinyan explained why he considers post-election rallies useless...
 Nikol Pashinyan decides to take parliamentary mandate
I have no information on anyone's withdrawal...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news