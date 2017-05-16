Stepanakert: It is time for international community to strongly react to Azerbaijan actions

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijan’s shooting at Nagorno-Karabakh and attempt to destroy military equipment is yet another demonstration of the terrorist nature of this state.

Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President and Deputy Dead of the NKR President’s Office, told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted this commenting on what had occurred on Monday.

“Fortunately, the Karabakh side has no losses; either human or military equipment,” noted Babayan. “[Just] a fuel vehicle was partially damaged.”

At the same time, he stressed that Azerbaijan’s actions are directed against the international community.

“For several years, Azerbaijan was attempting to have the OSCE Office in Yerevan [the capital city of Armenia] closed, and it eventually achieved it,” added Babayan.

“Sadly, the international community has not made a strong reaction against Baku’s actions, to this day. However, the time has already come.”

In Davit Babayan’s words, even though Azerbaijan’s actions are logical, several factors encourage these actions; and the first such factor is the deterioration of the economic situation in the country.

“Azerbaijan is on the brink of economic crisis,” he added. “Plus, the deterioration of the economic situation is reflected on the societal situation. Distrust of the [country’s] population is growing.

“And to distract people from problems, the emphasis is put on the external threat factor, and the Azerbaijan authorities don’t disdain from any method in this matter, by resorting to recurrent provocation.”

Davit Babayan added, however, that such attempts will not succeed.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijan army on Monday fired a Spike guided missile toward the eastern direction of the NKR Defense Army. As a result, military equipment was partially damaged.