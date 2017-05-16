Azerbaijan to reintroduce death penalty?

Capital punishment for especially serious crimes might be reintroduced in Azerbaijan, haqqin.az reported quoting Azerbaijani MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev.
According to the lawmaker, despite Azerbaijan's joining the International Convention for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, it should be taken into account that the country is at war. The deputy asked to consider this issue in the relevant committees.
“The events that took place in the Terter region once again showed that we can reintroduce death penalty for especially serious crimes and offense against the state,” Hasanguliyev said.
A group of servicemen, recruited by Armenia, allegedly preparing terrorist attacks in public places in Baku, is considered.