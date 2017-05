A noteworthy incident took place Monday during the talk between students and Hasan Hasanov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland, at the University of Warsaw.

“I decided to attend and ask questions like the others,” Armenian student Tigran Ohanyan wrote on his Facebook page. “[But] after entering, he [the Azerbaijan ambassador] fixed his eyes on me, [and] stated: ‘I known this boy; he’s Armenian. I will not speak until he goes out!’ I left the hall.”