News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Azerbaijan offended by Russia's decision to close All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress
18:05, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan was offended by Russia's decision to terminate   activity of the  All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress.

Commenting on the decision, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev  listed the “merits” of the organization and that Azerbaijan  regarded “such discrimination against the Congress as an unfriendly step”.

He noted that this approach will have negative approach to the Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

Then, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan turned to blackmail: “Russia as one of the main intermediaries in the process of negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for many years, has undertaken important obligations. Conscientious implementation of these obligations at the same time demands that the balance in a question of settlement of the international relations has been kept, the principle of justice hasn't been broken.

Elimination of All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress and full support of the Union of Armenians of Russia can be perceived as a manifestation of an imbalance in relation to Armenians and Azerbaijanis who are citizens of Russia, which can negatively affect the intermediary role of Russia in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan ambassador: I known this boy; he’s Armenian. I will not speak until he goes out!
A noteworthy incident took place at the University of Warsaw…
 Armenians to submit very harsh petition to Russia police
In connection with the Azerbaijani provocation on May 9, in Moscow…
 Armenia FM: No alternative to Karabakh talks
The OSCE Minsk Group are expected to visit the region in June...
 Karabakh President, OSCE official discuss situation at line of contact
Bako Sahakyan received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative to the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe…
 Azerbaijan MFA “blacklists” Iran musician for visiting Karabakh
Flutist Meysam Ghodrati was declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan…
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs likely to visit the region in coming months
“We are scheduling our next trip to capitals…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news