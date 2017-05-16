Azerbaijan offended by Russia's decision to close All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress

Azerbaijan was offended by Russia's decision to terminate activity of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress.

Commenting on the decision, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev listed the “merits” of the organization and that Azerbaijan regarded “such discrimination against the Congress as an unfriendly step”.

He noted that this approach will have negative approach to the Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

Then, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan turned to blackmail: “Russia as one of the main intermediaries in the process of negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for many years, has undertaken important obligations. Conscientious implementation of these obligations at the same time demands that the balance in a question of settlement of the international relations has been kept, the principle of justice hasn't been broken.

Elimination of All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress and full support of the Union of Armenians of Russia can be perceived as a manifestation of an imbalance in relation to Armenians and Azerbaijanis who are citizens of Russia, which can negatively affect the intermediary role of Russia in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”