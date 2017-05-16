News
Tuesday
May 16
Money stolen from EU delegation to Armenia grants is about $844,800
17:22, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The money, which was stolen from the grants allocated by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, is around 409 million drams (approx. US$844,800).   

Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Active investigative actions are continuing,” she added. “The body in charge of the proceedings is collaborating with the workers of the European

Anti-Fraud Office, to find out the actual amount of the theft committed from the grants of the EU delegation to Armenia, [and] find other persons possibly involved.”

The Investigative Committee had informed that Marine Papyan, Coordinator for Grant Programs of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, was detained on April 26, on suspicion of stealing money from the funds allocated by this delegation, and with prior arrangement with several people. She was later charged.

Thirteen people have been indicted on charges of theft from the funds used for carrying out grant programs by the EU delegation to Armenia, assistance to this theft, and forging of documents by a group of persons. Search has been declared for three of these thirteen persons.

The respective criminal investigation is in progress.

