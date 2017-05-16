News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Trump: I have right to share information with Russia
17:53, 16.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump considered that he had right to share information with Russia.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism,” Trump tweeted.

Several U.S. news organizations reported that the president, in the Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, disclosed information considered highly classified.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news