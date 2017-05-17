US university furniture to be sent to Armenia

Used furniture at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, USA, will be sent to Armenia.
IRN company, which is based in Concord, Massachusetts, coordinates this effort, as it works with colleges, public schools, corporations, hospitals and other entities when they are replacing furniture to find a new use for it, reported Concord Monitor.
Enough furniture to fill 11 shipping containers is being collected from the SNHU campus and sent to charities in Somalia and Armenia.
IRN works with 201 charities that make requests for furniture.