Armenian military analyst: Azerbaijan explains its aggression in absurd way

YEREVAN. – The “expert” opinion disseminated by Azerbaijani media, and whose objective is to “explain” the incident on Monday, is ridiculous and absurd.

Armenian military analyst Arkadi Grigoryan told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on the posts regarding the “causes” of this incident.

“First, this isn’t our [the Armenian side] method,” noted Grigoryan. “Second, if the Armenian side sets such an objective before itself, the Azerbaijani side will not be able to interfere. And there exists a thousand and one methods and ways to solve the problems we face.

“Actually, the Azerbaijani armed forces carried out aggression by selecting a defensive object as target, and now, they are attempting to ‘interpret’ their actions by way of absurd statements.”

Earlier it was reported that the Azerbaijan armed forces on Monday fired shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and partially damaged a military object. The Artsakh side, however, suffered no losses.