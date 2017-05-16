Ankara continues to issue ultimatum to Berlin

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim urged Germany to determine whether it chooses “to be friends with Turkey” or “to support the rebels,” DW reported.

“The decision of Germany to give asylum to the soldiers participating in the coup attempt is an important milestone which cannot pass without consequences for our relations,” he said.

In early May, it became known that Germany granted asylum to several Turkish soldiers and members of their families for the first time.

According to German media, it is about military officers who were a part of the Germany-based NATO forces, before their dismissal from the Turkish army.

Germany received 414 requests from the Turkish diplomats and the military officers for granting asylum in Germany.

Requests for asylum were filed at different times after the coup attempt in Turkey.