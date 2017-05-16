News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Dollar drops in Armenia
17:24, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.02/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.12 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.50 (up by AMD 4.22), that of one British pound was AMD 623.71 (down by AMD 2.04), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.58 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 258.17, AMD 19,192.12 and AMD 14,581.22, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government discusses 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework
The country’s MTEF for the next three years will be developed with a focus on contributing to further economic growth…
 Armenia-Ireland direct air link to be established?
The matter was discussed at the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia…
 Armenia exports are less than imports
The Prime Minister wants to change this situation…
 Tavush and Kotayk development programs presented to Armenia PM
Head of Chinari community noted that within the framework of a UNDP program it is planned to restore village orchards and establish new ones...
 Dollar falls slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 NGO: Azerbaijani apples here, but Armenian apricots sold Azerbaijan as well
It was decided to strengthen the control after the incident...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news