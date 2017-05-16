News
78 US Congress members sign letter urging Trump to press Erdogan on human rights
18:30, 16.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Seventy-eight members of U.S. Congress have sent a letter pressing President Trump to prioritize democracy and human rights during Tuesday's White House meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.

Citing the “continuing erosion of human rights and the dramatic decline of democratic values in Turkey,” a bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives is calling on President Trump to “be candid and consistent in our support of democratic values and respect for human rights.” The legislators specifically cited the Erdogan government's “increased direct threats against political opposition groups and minority communities including ethnic Kurds.”

The bipartisan appeal closed with a request that President Trump “make support for Turkish democracy a priority, both in your meetings with President Erdogan next week and in U.S. policy toward Turkey thereafter.”

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian said they welcome Congressional calls on President Trump to prioritize democracy and human rights in our relationship with the Turkish government of Recep Erdogan.

