Armenian PM chairs discussion on restricting current expenses

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday chaired the session of the Permanent Supreme Council on drawing up the state interim expenditure framework of Armenia.
The main macroeconomic indexes and tax and budgetary framework, which are to serve as a basis for drawing up the 2018-2020 interim expenditure framework, were discussed at the session.
The framework will be formed with a focus on economic growth for the upcoming three years. In particular, if the expenses of the state budget capital were less than the state budget deficit level for many years, this being conditioned by the circumstance of resisting external shocks, in the interim period it will exceed the latter. The current expenses will instead be restricted, attention being attached to the efficiency of their implementation.
At the same time, the amounts of financing the expenses to be made from the State Budget in respective spheres were touched on.