The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) considers the involvement of Russian intelligence services in the US election-related hacking as an “established fact,” CIA spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak told RT.
The CIA responded to the inquiry of RT on the speech of former CIA official Ray McGovern, who claimed that the CIA itself, in particular its head John Brennan, could interfere with the presidential election.
"The responsibility of the Russian Intelligence services for the election-related hacking is an established fact, but it is not surprising that an identified propaganda outlet like RT would attempt to muddle those facts. No reputable news organization doubts Russian culpability," Horniak said.