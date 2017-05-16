Expert: Use of Spike guided missile by Baku is conditioned by sense of impunity

YEREVAN. - The use of Spike guided missile by Azerbaijan on the contact line with the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) is conditioned by the sense of impunity.

Head of Modus Vivendi Analytical Center, expert Ara Papian, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to him, Azerbaijan is constantly escalating the tension on the border. “Azerbaijan resorts to escalating the tension, since the current condition is not beneficial to it. The only way to suppress Azerbaijan is to strike in response to each such step. If we do not inflict material harm on Azerbaijan, and if Azerbaijan fails to realize that by firing at the Armenian villages it jeopardizes its own forces, all this will continue,” Papian said.

The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 55 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

In addition, the adversary fired three shells from a mortar and nine shells from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in various parts of the line of contact.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijan army fired a Spike guided missile toward the eastern direction of the NKR Defense Army. As a result, military equipment was partially damaged. The defense army, however, suffered no casualties due to this Azerbaijani provocation.